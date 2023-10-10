New partnership for TCN

Spencer Taylor, Head of UK Operations & Sales is pictured with Cliff Poole, Founder and Managing Director of UK Search Ltd.

Cliff Poole, Founder and Managing Director of UK Search Ltd said the company was looking for a cloud dialer software which could work in harmony with its other systems to align the automated decision-making with its corporate goals.

And they have now linked up with TCN, a global provider of comprehensive call centre software for enterprises, which has a UK head office in Shrewsbury.

Following a successful demonstration and free trial of the product, UK Search Ltd switched from their previous provider to TCN.

As part of the integration process, TCN was able to set up payment integration to UK Search’s preferred provider.

To ensure the integration went smoothly, Douglas Ward, Account Manager at TCN in the USA flew over to work alongside the UK Team to provide a full and personalised support service.

Mr Poole said: “The TCN system is way ahead in terms of innovation. It has plenty of functionality and is a platform and company we have absolute confidence in, plus a shared ethos that almost everything is possible. Working closely with TCN we have developed a call center solution for our Debt Collection teams that improves our engagement rates and enhances overall performance.”

Head of UK Operations and Sales, Spencer, Taylor, said he was “delighted” to have UK Search onboard alongside TCN’s growing roster of clients in the UK, EU and Africa.

“UK Search is leading the way in the sector and being able to respond to their business needs to help them scale further is exactly what we strive to do here at TCN. With TCN, the product can be tailored to each business's needs and the ensuing regular support is designed around helping the client get the most from the platform.