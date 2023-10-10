The HR team are from left to right Amanda Cowey, Keith Higgins and Natasha Fox.

Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury and Telford, originally appointed two mental health first aiders back in 2019 as part of its commitment to the wellbeing of its workforce.

Natasha Fox and Amanda Cowey, from the Human Resources department, support colleagues who feel they could benefit from additional help and their efforts are paying real dividends.

With wellbeing and mental health concerns in the workplace varying widely, their training has become invaluable and they have been given the tools to signpost employees to the best care for their personal circumstances.

Dyke Yaxley has invested in access for all employees to an employee assistance plan with Westfield Health, alongside a wide range of other supporting resources including Occupational Health to help people access counselling support privately and promptly.

The company has also invested in company-wide mental health training which includes online training modules provided for every member of staff to complete, in order to raise awareness of this important subject.

“Dyke Yaxley has also signed up to the Mental Health Charter championed by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, with department managers benefiting from training through the Chamber to recognise the signs of mental health concerns in their teams and how to approach them in the most positive way,” said Amanda.

Dyke Yaxley is supporting World Mental Health Day as research by the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows one in eight people globally are actively living with mental health conditions.

Natasha said: “It’s vital to remind everyone that there is always someone who can help, no matter what problems you may be facing.

"Having struggled myself with mental health issues during the pandemic, I believe I’m in a very good place to be open and honest, and to be able to remove any stigma there may be around talking openly around wellbeing concerns.”

Dyke Yaxley is also proud to have won the ‘Wellbeing in the Workplace’ category at this year’s Shropshire Business awards, thanks to their commitment to mental health awareness.