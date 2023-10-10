Best results yet for Aaron and Partners

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution at Aaron & Partners

Based in Shrewsbury, the company received 61 individual rankings in the Legal 500 guide.

With the rankings recognising the nation’s most highly regarded legal professionals, among this year’s achievements were receiving the ‘recommended’ status in 19 practice areas, with two ‘Firm to Watch’ listings – up from one last year.

The total of 61 individual rankings was split between 49 solicitors based across the firm’s three offices in Shrewsbury, Chester and Manchester – up from 47 in 2022.

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners, said: "The annual release of The Legal 500 rankings is something we all look forward to and I’m delighted with this year’s results.

"Not only does it give clients and the public brilliant insights into the region's most skilled legal practitioners, it also serves as a compelling yardstick for assessing our standing relative to larger firms, both within the region and across the UK.”

In total, five of the firm’s Partners were awarded a place on the Legal 500’s prestigious Leading Individuals list. Stuart Scott-Goldstone, Head of the Corporate & Commercial team; David Harries, Head of Planning, Environmental, Energy and Regulation (PEER); and John Devoy, Commercial Litigation Partner; all kept their places. Meanwhile Emma McGlinchey, Partner and Head of Real Estate; and Chris Mitchell, a Partner in the Restructuring & Insolvency team, also made the list.

The Next Generation Partner contingent included five solicitors from Aaron & Partners, with Corporate & Commercial Partner Jamie Hawley retaining his place on the list. Meanwhile, Dispute Resolution Partner Layla Barke-Jones, Real Estate Partner Joe Fletcher-Hunt, Head of Family Law Simon Magner Mawdsley and Real Estate Partner Iwan Williams were newcomers to the list.

Elsewhere, Contentious Trusts & Probate Senior Associate Solicitor, Vlad Macdonald-Munteanu; Wills, Trust and Tax Senior Associate Solicitor, Paul Caslin; and Senior Associate in the Employment team, Debbie Coyne, have been named on the Rising Stars list.