Bellway help lay foundations for success for Shrewsbury team

SAHA FC’s U7 Marvels team players in their brand-new training tops sponsored by Bellway.

Bellway, which is building new homes in Shrewsbury at Darwin’s Edge and The Spinney, has donated £250 to the U7 Marvels team at SAHA FC, based off nearby Radbrook Road.

Team manager Lee Dowley-Smith, whose son Parker plays for the team, said: “I have worked in the construction industry and I have heard about Bellway’s reputation for helping many local sports teams and initiatives in the Shrewsbury area so I thought I’d reach out to see if they could help us with sponsoring our new kits for the 2023/24 season.

“The players wanted to call the team ‘Marvels’ as they are big fans of The Avengers from the Marvel Comics. It’s important that they feel part of a team and that’s why we want them to have the same uniform both for their training sessions and matches.

“As a parent and club volunteer it’s often difficult find the funds to buy new kits every year so I’m very grateful for Bellway’s support in helping us. The team is looking forward to being kitted out in the new training tops.”

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “We understand it can be difficult for parents and coaches to find the resources to pay for equipment and kit so we’re only too pleased to be helping out the Marvels.

“We place a real emphasis on supporting the communities in which we build our homes and have been working with various groups in Shrewsbury. We’d like to wish the players the very best for the 2023/24 season and look forward to hearing about their progress.”