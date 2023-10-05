Estate agents Barbers celebrate successful Macmillan Coffee Morning

The Market Drayton office had a raffle, with prizes including a Made in Shropshire Hamper donated by David Wilson Homes, fruit cake from Mollys Cakes & Bakes and bobble hat from MadMucker.

In total, £522 was raised across the company and Gail Furnival, Sales Director at Market Drayton, said: "Raising money for Macmillan Cancer is a cause close to my heart and, having seen what they do first hand, it means so much helping them to raise essential funds.