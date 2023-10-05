Estate agents Barbers celebrate successful Macmillan Coffee Morning

By Matthew PanterBusiness Picks

Barbers held a series of Macmillan coffee mornings across its offices and raised more than £500.

Gail and Emma at the Market Drayton office
Gail and Emma at the Market Drayton office

All of Barbers' offices provided displays of homemade cakes, tarts and biscuits.

The Market Drayton office had a raffle, with prizes including a Made in Shropshire Hamper donated by David Wilson Homes, fruit cake from Mollys Cakes & Bakes and bobble hat from MadMucker.

Enjoying a brew

In total, £522 was raised across the company and Gail Furnival, Sales Director at Market Drayton, said: "Raising money for Macmillan Cancer is a cause close to my heart and, having seen what they do first hand, it means so much helping them to raise essential funds.

"I'd like to thank everybody involved."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

