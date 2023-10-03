High visitor numbers at Telford housing development's open day

Ben and Jodie Pilkington at the open weekend

SJ Roberts Homes opened doors at its Allscott Meads housing development and more than 150 people visited the site over two days.

Built on the site of British Sugar’s former sugar beet factory between Shrewsbury and Telford, work began on the second phase at Allscott Meads in January of this year.

The latest phase will see an additional 269 new homes delivered on the historic site, bringing the total number of homes at the development to 470.

Visitors to the site were able to view a four-bedroom detached home and three-bedroom semi-detached.

They were also able to tour the wider development which includes a new primary school, a perimeter nature trail and significant levels of new hedgerows and trees, including a community orchard.

The new sports and social club will be completed and handed over later this month.

Mike Sambrook at SJ Roberts Homes said: "We welcomed a significant number of first-time buyers over our open weekend.

"This is particularly encouraging given the slowdown that the market experienced following the removal of the Help to Buy programme that had previously supported so many of this segment of the market.

“Indeed, many had been referred by existing residents who could vouch for the quality of the build that we offer here, as well as the sales service and community feel of the development.