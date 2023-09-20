Telford firm aims to encourage more grassroots teams to try its football strategy game

Paul Carpenter (centre), SG Organisations with Hannah Clarke (far right, back row) celebrating the launch of the cash incentive for topping the Goalscorer league table.

Paul Carpenter, founder of SG Organisations, says he came up with the concept of Goalscorer after realising many competitive video games were aimed at younger age groups where dexterity and reaction times are important factors in being the best player.

His game was developed with games industry experts and has been inspired by classic strategy games such as Chess.

Paul said: “The difference with Goalscorer is that it’s much quicker to play than Chess and although it is easy and fun to play it is also a challenge to master, so there is a competitive element.

“Goalscorer is all about supporting grassroots and youth development in football.

"We are offering cash prizes for the top three players each month for their chosen football team or registered charity."

Goalscorer

“By supporting teams from lower leagues and amateur football teams, we are giving them an added incentive to compete and have the same opportunity to be the best as Goalscorer players that support larger and wealthier teams. We would like more teams from the Midlands to play.

AFC Telford United Women’s team were the first team to win the £100 first prize.

Hannah Clarke, newly appointed First Team coach, said: “Grassroots football is so important, it is the foundation to find and build on new talent.

"Just take the Lioness's success in the past 18 months. Many of those players would have started at the grassroots level and are now role models for girls and women everywhere.

“Paul recently took the time out to explain how GoalScorer works so we hoped to be early winners of the monthly prize, but to win the first £100 is just fantastic news.”

Paul said he hopes the game will appeal to other local football teams, both amateur and professional as it can be customised in the colour.