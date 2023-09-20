Telford firm aims to encourage more grassroots teams to try its football strategy game

By Matthew PanterBusiness PicksPublished:

A Telford company with an interest in inclusive gaming has launched a cash incentive to encourage more grassroots football teams to get involved in its free football-themed skill game.

Paul Carpenter (centre), SG Organisations with Hannah Clarke (far right, back row) celebrating the launch of the cash incentive for topping the Goalscorer league table.
Paul Carpenter (centre), SG Organisations with Hannah Clarke (far right, back row) celebrating the launch of the cash incentive for topping the Goalscorer league table.

Paul Carpenter, founder of SG Organisations, says he came up with the concept of Goalscorer after realising many competitive video games were aimed at younger age groups where dexterity and reaction times are important factors in being the best player.

His game was developed with games industry experts and has been inspired by classic strategy games such as Chess.

Paul said: “The difference with Goalscorer is that it’s much quicker to play than Chess and although it is easy and fun to play it is also a challenge to master, so there is a competitive element.

“Goalscorer is all about supporting grassroots and youth development in football.

"We are offering cash prizes for the top three players each month for their chosen football team or registered charity."

Goalscorer

“By supporting teams from lower leagues and amateur football teams, we are giving them an added incentive to compete and have the same opportunity to be the best as Goalscorer players that support larger and wealthier teams. We would like more teams from the Midlands to play.

AFC Telford United Women’s team were the first team to win the £100 first prize.

Hannah Clarke, newly appointed First Team coach, said: “Grassroots football is so important, it is the foundation to find and build on new talent.

"Just take the Lioness's success in the past 18 months. Many of those players would have started at the grassroots level and are now role models for girls and women everywhere.

“Paul recently took the time out to explain how GoalScorer works so we hoped to be early winners of the monthly prize, but to win the first £100 is just fantastic news.”

Paul said he hopes the game will appeal to other local football teams, both amateur and professional as it can be customised in the colour.

Goalscorer Training Edition is available for free on mobile in the App Store and Google Play Links to App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/goalscorer-training/id1633690731?platform=iphone

Business Picks
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News