Shropshire trainees set for next stage of legal careers

Leanne Jones, Emily Mouland, Kelly Reynolds, Afsarah Haque-Hassan, Calum Eagles, Brian Evans (managing partner), Mia Williams, Sophie Speirs, Claudia Booth, Jemma Parocki, Sarah Gallagher.

The news follows the qualification of three former trainees at Lanyon Bowdler, two of whom will be continuing their professional careers with the firm, while eight other trainees currently working at Lanyon Bowdler are changing seats – moving to different departments to broaden their experience.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said the beginning of September was always an exciting time at the firm as new trainees set out on their chosen career path while others look to advance their knowledge and expertise working in another department.

He said: “We are proud of our training record at Lanyon Bowdler and feel it is extremely important to provide the opportunities for young people setting out on what we hope will be promising legal careers. They are, after all, our lawyers of the future.

“September is traditionally the month when we take on new trainees and we have welcomed Callum Eagles and Mia Williams as they begin their journey with us in these roles.

“Callum actually started with us as a secretary in November 2020 after completing a law degree at the University of Birmingham. He has been working in our commercial and agricultural property department and will do his first seat there.

“Mia did a law degree at Liverpool University and her LPC at the University of Law. As a first language Welsh speaker, Mia was keen to return to North Wales to qualify as a solicitor and we are pleased to welcome her to her first seat in the private client department at our Conwy office.

“We would also like to offer our congratulations to two of our former trainees, Eleanor Howells and Miriam Homer, who have just qualified as solicitors.

“Eleanor will be working as an assistant solicitor in the dispute resolution team, and will be a fantastic addition to help with the department’s growing workload, while Miriam will be joining the personal injury team.

“We also have a number of trainees who have now completed their first seat with us and have moved on to other departments to begin their second seat from the start of the month.

“Emily Mouland has moved to personal injury in Shrewsbury, Afsarah Haque-Hassan to clinical negligence in Shrewsbury, Jemma Parocki will work in the corporate department, Leanne Jones is moving to residential property in Oswestry, Claudia Booth moves to family in Hereford, Sophie Speirs to family in Telford, Kelly Reynolds to private client in Shrewsbury and Sarah Gallagher will be in dispute resolution in Telford.