Education award will help support Katie's nursing dream

Katie Roberts

The Just Credit Union Roger Walker Education Award, made in memory of long-time supporter and board member of the not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative, will go to Katie Roberts.

Katie, 18, of Woodside, Telford, was nominated by her mother Tracey Gifford who said: “We want to say a big thank you to Just Credit Union.

“Getting the news my daughter has been selected for the award – and knowing Just Credit Union believe in her – means so much.

“She has made me so proud and I know she will make a fantastic adult nurse. It has always been her dream to be a nurse so it is thank you to Just Credit Union for helping it come true.”

Katie added: “I will be forever grateful. This award will relieve a lot of financial stress and assist me on my journey to becoming an adult nurse.

“This has been my dream since I was a little girl, allowing me to help vulnerable people in need and save lives. This is the best gift I could ever imagine.”

Katie will be using the grant to help fund transport to her university and placements and will also assist the purchase of the necessary uniform, textbooks and laptop.

Steve Barras, Development Officer of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s Just Credit Union: “Roger was a great supporter and the education of young people in the county was very important to him.

“The grant is now awarded annually and aims to help a young person continue their education. We had lots of applications once again this year and the judging panel had a difficult time picking a winner.”