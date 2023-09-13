HLM team in Race for the Peak for cancer charity

By Matthew Panter

Staff from HLM Property Management in Shrewsbury and Lambert Smith Hampton are set to take on a charity challenge this weekend.

Race for the Peak
Teams from both will take part in the Race for the Peak event on Saturday to raise money for Cancer Research UK (CRUK)

They will be putting their skills to the test in a challenge-filled race against the clock in the middle of the Peak District, taking on the likes of climbing, abseiling, orienteering, trekking and weaselling.

More than £4,000 has already been raised and the teams are hoping to raise a lot more.

The event is being supported by sponsors Lockton, Ligtas Consultancy and Training Limited and Swaine Allen Solicitors for their support 💚

To donate, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/peak-district-rat-race-2023

Earlier this summer, property managers and administrators from HLM in Shrewsbury took part in the Dragon Boat Race recently.

The team helped raise money for Severn Hospice as they paddled their way along the River Severn in majestic 40ft Dragon Boats.

As a result of their fantastic efforts, they managed to raise a whopping £1,370 for the charity.

