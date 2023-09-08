From joiner to quantity surveyor – Richard’s career change leads to associate director post

Ben Allen and Richard Vickers

But 15 years and a university degree later, he is celebrating his decision to change course and re-train as a quantity surveyor.

He has just been promoted to the post of associate director with Telford-based company CQS Solutions.

Richard, of St George’s, Telford, said that he had originally started his working life as an apprentice joiner with his father Andy Vickers.

“I realised after a couple of years that I needed more of a challenge," he said. "I was doing the formal part of my apprenticeship at Shrewsbury College, formerly Shrewsbury College of Art and Technology, and the tutors there offered me the chance to do a foundation degree course.

“That led on to my degree in Commercial Management and Quantity Surveying at Wolverhampton University. I spent the final two years of my degree working as a trainee surveyor with CQS Solutions as well as studying."

Now Richard, 31, who has been with CQS Solutions for nine years, has been promoted to associate director by company owner Tim Lloyd.

Richard said his new role would include taking a more strategic view on the development of the business as well as continuing to manage the day-to-day business of the CQS Solutions Telford office and mentor new staff members.

“I’m really looking forward to focusing on the bigger picture for the business and helping the more experienced members of staff share their knowledge with those who are just starting their careers," he added. "I think having spent time ‘on the tools’ in the building industry has given me a massive advantage. Having the knowledge of how things work on a building site helps the planning and preparation."

Richard is not the only one of the CQS Solutions team to have come to the company from a trade background.

Ben Allen, who originally trained in groundwork and drainage, has recently been promoted to senior quantity surveyor after six years with the company. Ben will be taking more responsibility for post-contract activity at the Telford office and supervise some of the younger staff members.

Company owner, Tim Lloyd, paid tribute to Richard and Ben