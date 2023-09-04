Shropshire solicitor celebrates 'gold standard' recognition

Kate Lawson

Kate Lawson is now a fully-accredited member of Solicitors for the Elderly, the organisation setting the standards for the highest quality legal advice in specialist areas, such as wills, powers of attorney and elder abuse.

To achieve accreditation, lawyers are required to undertake assessment to demonstrate solid understanding of the specific needs and considerations required when safeguarding and protecting older clients’ interests.

Kate said: “I am delighted to have achieved ‘gold standard’ accreditation in an area of law which requires a real human touch in conjunction with sound technical knowledge.

“I have always prided myself on being approachable and friendly, and able to explain complex legal matters in simple terms to clients who can be particularly vulnerable.

“This accreditation from Solicitors for the Elderly will hopefully give extra peace of mind to my clients and their families that I will always work to the very highest professional standards.”

Lakshmi Turner, Chief Executive of SFE, said: “When it comes to planning ahead for later life, getting the right advice is essential.

“An SFE-accredited lawyer is an expert in this area of the law and understands the wider, often sensitive, issues around health, care and family that may need consideration.

“SFE lawyers understand the issues affecting older and vulnerable clients and follow a strict code of practice with respect and dignity at its heart.