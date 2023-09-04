Persimmon Homes team volunteer for Severn Hospice

The volunteering day

Members of the Telford-based team volunteered their time to sprucing up the outdoor spaces at Severn Hospice, a charity that gives specialist care and support free of charge to families across Shropshire and North Powys who are living with an incurable illness.

The hospice is part of health services offered to people living in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales but are not part of the NHS. Severn Hospice is an independent charity, having to raise around two-thirds of our running costs, funded through a combination of kind donations from local people, fundraising activities, gifts in people’s wills and grants from the NHS.

A spokesperson from Severn Hospice said: “I just want to say a huge thanks from us all at Severn Hospice.

"The continued support means a lot to us and the families we care for, we are super grateful for all of the hard work.”

Daniel Hassall, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “What we do is about so much more than building quality homes; it’s also about supporting the communities in which we build in a number of ways.