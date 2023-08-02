Aaron & Partners celebrates 10th year with special reception

Aaron and Partners welcomed a host of guests to their special day

An exclusive reception took place at Hencote in Shrewsbury, and in attendance were more than 100 guests, including Aaron’s staff and business partners.

Operating alongside the offices in Chester, Greater Manchester and Wirral, the Shrewsbury site is headed up by Corporate Finance Partner Hugh Strickland, and provides specialist legal advice to clients on a wide range of personal and business matters.

Over the past ten years, the team has experienced impressive growth, with a current headcount of almost 40 members including some of the region’s very best solicitors ranking in the Legal 500 directory.

Hugh Strickland, who has been Head of the Shrewsbury Office since 2022, said: “We’re delighted to mark such a significant milestone for our Shrewsbury office.

“Since our foundation here in 2013, we’ve made a real name for ourselves in Shrewsbury and across the wider West Midlands region not only for our expert legal advice, but also our clear and effective communication and dedication to support our clients.

“It’s been a fantastic journey defined by the brilliant efforts of our team, and we look forward to continuing this success in the future.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along and celebrated this milestone with us. It was a superb evening.”

After the arrival at Hencote, guests were treated to a selection of canapes, followed by a tasting of special, locally sourced wines. The programme concluded with a special performance from Trystan Llŷr Griffiths and Menna Rhys Griffiths of the Welsh National Opera.