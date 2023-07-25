Mayor Becky Wall is pictured with consort Ian Pecke, Operations Director Cinty Yarnell and Dominic Barone (Engagement and Events)

Newmedica Shrewsbury offers NHS and private treatment for cataract surgery and aftercare, YAG laser treatment (a treatment used after cataract surgery), medical retina clinics, and general eye surgery including minor oculoplastics.

The firm has now expanded and welcomed Mayor of Shrewsbury, councillor Becky Wall, to look at its new-look facilities, which has seen major investment.

The business is run by an all-female team of partners, Operational Director Cinty Yarnell and Consultant Ophthalmologist partners Carmel Noonan, Kaveri Mandal and Natasha Spiteri

Newmedica works with the NHS to reduce waiting times for patients for essential eye surgery across Shrewsbury, wider Shropshire. and further afield, cutting waiting times for those referred to just a few weeks.

“Our reputation is growing all the time and patients come to us by choice,” said Cinty. “We have grown quicker than even we anticipated and to the benefit of the patients

“Since we opened, have carried out 6900 surgeries, which is a phenomenal amount so we are supporting the community in Shropshire and Telford.

“And we now have 30 staff – from 10 when we started – so we are creating jobs to boost the local economy. We are always looking to recruit as services develop.