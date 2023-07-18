Online property auction raises £23m

Auctioneer James Mattin

There was an 87 per cent success rate with 146 lots sold from the 169 offered across the Midlands, London, Cornwall, Wales the North West and North East.

A three-bedroomed semi-detached house at 64 Old Fallings Lane in Wolverhampton, sold on behalf of Wolverhampton City Council, went for £166,000 from a guide price of £117,000 and a large mixed-use property in Wolverhampton city centre, at 167-170 Stafford Street, achieved £650,000 from a guide of £600,000.

A three-bedroomed, semi-detached house at 4 Turton Road in West Bromwich sold for £214,000 from a guide of £99,000.

One bidder secured a slice of history when the hammer went down on a Grade II-listed former hotel in the Shropshire market town of Wem.

The 18th Century White Horse Hotel in High Street has been empty and disused for 15 years, but its potential saw it secure a sale price of £92,000 on a guide of £50,000.

There were several other top deals that were sealed before the auction itself, including the former Akrill Methodist Church in West Bromwich which sold for £575,000 from guide of £375,000.

And the three-storey bar at 7 North Street in Wolverhampton city centre, home of the North Street Social venue, successfully sold for £300,000 from a guide price of £250,000.

Bond Wolfe chief executive Gurpreet Bassi said: “This was another highly successful day, with keen bidding from all parts of the country and abroad on lots across England and Wales.

“What our results go to show is that the property market is alive, vibrant and kicking as everyone from landlords to developers, and from first-time buyers to investors know the sector is a sound place for their money.

“We are now looking forward to our September auction to continue building on this momentum.”

Thenext auction will start at 9am on Thursday, September 14.