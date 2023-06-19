Shropshire lawyers enjoy national recognition

Adam Hodson

Natasha Gibbons and Adam Hodson, of Lanyon Bowdler, have been accredited by APIL (Association of Personal Injury Lawyers) for outstanding specialist knowledge and excellent support of their clients.

APIL is a not for profit organisation which helps people with their legal journey towards obtaining compensation for injuries that have been suffered due to personal injury and clinical negligence, which can be life-changing.

It works to promote and develop expertise in personal injury law, for the benefit of injured people, and being an accredited lawyer is a highly-respected accolade.

Natasha Gibbons, who has been a clinical negligence specialist at Lanyon Bowdler since 2015, said she was honoured to receive the APIL accreditation.

She said: “I’m thrilled to have been recognised for my specialist expertise in dealing with clinical negligence cases.

“I’m passionate about working to secure positive outcomes for my clients and to contribute to improvements in clinical standards across England and Wales. It is an honour to have this dedication and my competency in doing so recognised."

Natasha Gibbons

“We pride ourselves on our specialist expertise and are committed to providing an excellent service to our clients. The firm’s support to further my professional development and to attain this accreditation is reflective of this.”

Adam Hodson, who as well as being a clinical negligence solicitor is also an assistant coroner, said APIL was a well-respected organisation.

He said: “APIL does a lot of really important work to help victims of clinical negligence find justice, and I am delighted to be an accredited solicitor.

“A clinical negligence case is not just about securing vital financial compensation which can greatly improve someone’s quality of life, it’s about finding answers and making sure the same mistakes are not repeated.