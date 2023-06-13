Ulia is made partner as leading Shropshire law firm

Ulia Choudhry and Richard Lloyd

GHP Legal, which ranks among the country’s top law firms in the Legal 500 index, has announced the appointment of Ulia Choudhry as a Partner.

GHP Legal, which has offices in Oswestry, Llangollen and Wrexham, say the move is 'fitting recognition' for Ulia.

Ulia specialises in all aspects of private client work, including the preparation of wills and trusts, the administration of estates, and inheritance tax matters.

She also advises clients in respect of other issues ranging from LPAs to Deputy Orders.

Prior to undertaking the Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice Certificate at the College of Law, Chester, Ulia gained a degree in Biomedical Sciences.

Ulia said: “I am very much looking forward to settling into my new role as a Partner of GHP Legal and the opportunities it will bring.

"I am fortunate to have a highly dedicated and supportive team working alongside me in the private client department, who collaborate well together to provide clients with the best possible service.”