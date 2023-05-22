Mark Garner

Business Watch Guarding Ltd’s (BWG) team of 60 experts has been leading the way in the industry for 27 years, helping companies across the region keep their people and property safe.

They are one of the largest independent limited security companies in the region, and proudly hold the highest accreditations available within the industry – including a Gold award from the National Security Inspectorate (NSI), and are ranked in the top 10% of security companies in the UK by the Security Industry Authority’s (SIA) Approved Contractor Scheme.

Now the company has launched its free security audit service, available for any business in the region, regardless of size or sector.

BWG General Manager, Mark Garner, said: “We understand that keeping your business and those within it safe is an utmost priority. But even with provisions in place, weak points or vulnerabilities can often be identified – which may be unknown to those without industry knowledge, expertise, and experience.

“Investing in and implementing security provisions is not just a tick box exercise. It’s absolutely vital. And employers have a duty of care to ensure their team feels genuinely safe, secure, and appropriately looked after.

"Unfortunately, all too often I speak with business owners who believe that having purchased some high-tech CCTV means they’re adequately covered. But typically, it’s far from the truth.

“So, we’re encouraging local business owners to take serious – and imminent – consideration of the risks of having inadequate security. Because, should the worst happen, it could lead to significant financial constraints, risk to livelihood, reputational damage, disruption to business continuity, and concern and anxiety among employees.

“Plus, with rules, regulations, and British Standards ever-evolving, businesses must remain up-to-date, vigilant and adaptable to remain compliant. To support with this, we offer an array of services, including: alarm response – to prevent employees being forced to inspect alarms in the middle of the night; mobile and static patrols – to deter opportunists and to be on-scene should anything occur; and emergency repairs – to minimise hindrance to business continuity.”

The audit includes a comprehensive walk-around the business premises (up to an hour), following which the team will produce a bespoke security report, detailing any existing provisions in place, identify any areas of vulnerability, and their expert recommendations to address them.

Mark added: “And there’s absolutely no strings attached – it truly is a free service, and with no further obligation. We’re genuinely passionate about educating and supporting local businesses, to provide peace of mind and ensure everyone is kept as safe as possible.”