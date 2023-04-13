Leah Mountford

Leah Mountford, who completed her solicitor training with GHP Legal before joining the firm’s family law team at their Wrexham head office, gained the Children Law Accreditation this month.

Children Law Accreditation is a recognised quality standard for practitioners representing children in law proceedings. The accreditation covers all types of children law work and is recognised by the Legal Aid Agency.

Solicitors who gain law society accreditation must show that they have and will maintain the required level of competence and knowledge, as defined by the Law Society, in a particular area of law.

Nathan Wright, head of the firm’s Family Department and a Partner of GHP Legal which has offices in Oswestry, Wrexham and Llangollen, said: “From the very beginning of her journey with GHP Legal, Leah was a promising young solicitor with a very bright future ahead of her.