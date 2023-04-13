Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire solicitor is awarded special accreditation from Law Society

By Matthew PanterBusiness PicksPublished:

A member of one of the region’s largest family legal teams has been awarded a special accreditation from The Law Society.

Leah Mountford
Leah Mountford

Leah Mountford, who completed her solicitor training with GHP Legal before joining the firm’s family law team at their Wrexham head office, gained the Children Law Accreditation this month.

Children Law Accreditation is a recognised quality standard for practitioners representing children in law proceedings. The accreditation covers all types of children law work and is recognised by the Legal Aid Agency.

Solicitors who gain law society accreditation must show that they have and will maintain the required level of competence and knowledge, as defined by the Law Society, in a particular area of law.

Nathan Wright, head of the firm’s Family Department and a Partner of GHP Legal which has offices in Oswestry, Wrexham and Llangollen, said: “From the very beginning of her journey with GHP Legal, Leah was a promising young solicitor with a very bright future ahead of her.

"Despite her young age she gained the respect of colleagues and clients alike. Now, through her knowledge of her chosen field, her efficiency and her excellent client care, she has been rightly recognised by being awarded not just one, but two well-earned accreditations from The Law Society. As a firm we are proud to have her on our team.”

Business Picks
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News