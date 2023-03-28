Telford-based Sirane in UK first as it gets new HP digital press

Ross Griffin, director of board products, Emma Winton (HP) and Peter Ralten, commercial and business development director.

The digital press – offering short-runs, unlimited unique designs, increased productivity and energy efficiency - will revolutionise the company’s printing capabilities on both flexibles and board. It will be installed on site in mid-April.

The HP Indigo 200K Digital Press has been designed to print on any off-the-shelf substrate and offers increased productivity as well as stunning print quality.

Peter Ralten, commercial & business development director, said: “Telford was the birthplace of industry, so it is quite apt that the next phase of the digital revolution starts here too.

“At Sirane, we have been looking into digital print for a while now, realising it is where the future lies. The HP Indigo 200K digital press, with its incredible increase in productivity, opens new business opportunities for us. With the unmatched HP Indigo quality and versatility, we can’t wait to see the results of adding it to our portfolio.”

The HP Indigo 200K Digital Press has been designed to give digital packaging converters the competitive edge with better productivity, on-demand delivery, no minimum orders, unique designs, reduced energy consumption, and minimal waste.

“Digital printing isn’t just about short runs,” said Peter Ralten, “if a company wanted 100,000 stand-up pouches or more with 100,000 different, unique designs, then digital printing makes that possible, which opens up exciting possibilities.

“But at the same time, short-runs are a key feature of the digital press, and again will offer our customers a service which we are not currently able to offer.

“When we began exploring our next step in printing technology to expand our capacity and capabilities, it was abundantly clear we needed a press that could handle a very wide range of substrates and offer superb print quality.

“From the range of substrates that the equipment can handle to the print capabilities, there isn’t much that cannot be achieved with this ground-breaking new HP 200k.

“At times we will use this press purely for the excellent print quality that can be achieved, at other times it might be variable data or security features. This type of versatility we have not seen from other printing methods or manufacturers.

“As well as flexible packaging, we also have our board division, and the HP Indigo 200K will offer the same printing flexibility on a range of different boards.”

The new, series 5, HP Indigo 200K digital press, prints up to 56 m/min (183 fpm) and increases the productivity of high-margin, sustainable short runs of digital flexible and board-based packaging, which can be delivered in days, not weeks."