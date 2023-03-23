Notification Settings

Specialist Preet joins the team at Shropshire law firm

By Matthew Panter

A Shropshire law firm has appointed an experienced specialist to lead its debt recovery team.

Preet Poonia
Preet Poonia

Preet Poonia has joined Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, which has offices across the county, as the firm’s debt recovery manager, working with clients to help them reclaim their unpaid debt.

Andrew Pegg, head of the dispute resolution team, welcomed Preet to the firm.

He said: “Preet brings a great deal of experience to the firm from her previous role as a litigation legal assistant at a national law firm in Birmingham.

“Her expertise in civil litigation, mainly covering debt and asset recovery, will be highly valuable to our clients.

“She has experience of overseeing civil litigation claims from start to finish, including pre-litigation procedures, and in her previous role had the responsibility of ensuring each stage of the process, from issuing legal proceedings right through to enforcement, complied with the Civil Procedure Rules.

“I am delighted to welcome Preet as debt recovery manager here at Lanyon Bowdler, helping our clients recover the debts which are owed to them.”

Preet added: “Unpaid debt can have a significant impact on a business, so having the right professional expertise on hand to help recover those debts is vital.

“I was attracted to Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors by its dynamic approach to debt recovery, and most importantly its vision to grow this part of the business through new ways of working which enable us to deliver exceptional service - resulting in our clients recovering as much of their debts as possible.

“I am fortunate to be a part of this team and I am looking forward to playing my part in the team’s ongoing success.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

