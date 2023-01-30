Katie takes on solicitor role with GHP Legal

Katie Roberts

Katie Roberts joined GHP Legal as a paralegal in 2020 and was offered a trainee role the following year before being admitted as solicitor earlier this month.

Based in Wrexham, with offices in Oswestry and Llangollen, GHP Legal is one of the top 500 law firms in England and Wales and one of the largest independent law firms in the region.

During her training with GHP Legal, Katie covered work in the Prison Law Department assisting with Prisoners Recalls and Paroles, and in the Family Department assisting with a mixture of Divorce and Children Proceedings as well as with DASU (Women’s Aid).

Katie’s last few months of training were spent in the firm’s Private Client Department at its Wrexham head office, where she has ultimately found her niche dealing with Wills, Probate, Inheritance Tax Planning, Powers of Attorney and Trusts.

“I love being a Private Client Solicitor,” said Katie. “Every day is different and comes with new challenges because every client situation is different and every solution to those clients’ needs is individually tailor made.