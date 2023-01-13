Paula lands promotion at Balfours

Paula Wells

Paula Wells, who is MARLA qualified, has been promoted to Lettings Team Manager.

She joined the team more than four years ago, having previously spent 31 years in South Africa, before qualifying in the UK.

Head of sales and Lettings, Alistair Hilton said: “Paula’s role has evolved within the lettings team, and it is her initiative, experience and continued professional development which the partners are recognising in her new position.”

The appointment comes after the Lettings department moved to Balfours prime location in Shrewsbury’s Square. Alistair adds: “We are a close-knit team of four. The Lettings department’s move to The Square is already proving to be a very positive, particularly for prospective tenants who find it so convenient.”