Tips for biggest festive sellers as HMV's Shrewsbury reopening has 'exceeded expectations'

Stef paints a mural at HMV in Shrewsbury

HMV returned to Shrewsbury last month, setting up shop in the Darwin Centre. It returned to the town for the first time since January 2021 when its previous store in the Pride Hill Centre closed as the shopping centre was locked up ahead of redevelopment.

Manager Steph Kozakiewicz with Ben Chipchase and Elly Peake-Thornhill at the opening of the store

Manager Stef Kozakiewicz this week said the return had been a big success, saying: "We have exceeded expectations and we're delighted with the response we have received.

"The feedback has been fantastic from the locals. We are thrilled to be back in Shrewsbury and people seem happy to have us back.

"There's been real excitement. It's been lovely.

"Shrewsbury was never somewhere that HMV didn't want to be but it was closed due to the redevelopment of the shopping centre.

"Now we have found a great store which is light, spacious and airy in a great location."

She said the store's Live and Local events were proving to be particularly popular.

"We get local bands and singers in store performing on a Saturday and it's giving a real platform and social media presence to artists who might not normally have access to that sort of audience."

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 23/11/2022..Pics of the new HMV store opening in the Darwin shopping Centre, Shrewsbury..

"There's been a lot of interest and excitement surrounding this and there's a real buzz when people perform.

"It's for anyone who wants to get their music heard. We want to be part of the local community and the local arts scene."