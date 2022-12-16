Shropshire business reflects on the benefits of flexible working

The team at Zen Communications. Picture: Bob Greaves Photography

Foregoing lunch to take a relative to their hospital appointment.

Missing your favourite gym classes because they’re held during the working day.

It can be a familiar scene across the corporate world.

It has even seen talented people squeezed out of the corporate world altogether, or forced to settle for a role which doesn’t match their skill level.

But Rhiannon Williams, Head of Agency at Zen Communications, says genuine flexibility has allowed the company she works for to grow and thrive and believes other businesses should consider their approach.

“All too often we learn of fantastic individuals who’ve sacrificed their career due to other commitments," she said.

"But why? Why can’t people be successful and career-driven, whilst simultaneously a brilliant parent or carer, and also focused on hobbies and self-care?

"At Zen, we have recognised the importance of flexible working. But, in the midst of the pandemic, we decided we hadn’t gone far enough, so abolished the traditional working week. And, it was the best decision we’ve ever made.

"We developed a very clear metric of what success looks like – for our clients, for our team, and for the agency as a whole. Everything we do has to always be a win for all.

"Using this system, the team has complete autonomy to make their own decisions and design their own working week. Working whenever and from wherever. No permission needed. No guilt necessary.

"Most of the team are parents, who choose to attend hobbies, do the school run, or watch special moments like sports day – without needing to ask for approval or rush out at the end. And they don’t need to work late that night to ‘make up for it’. They just ensure they get their hours done whenever suits them and their clients.

"But, it’s not just that. We understand that the team are individuals too, with their own interests and health to consider. Once a week, I attend a PT session during the traditional working day, and often schedule hair appointments or a massage, guilt free.

"In this post-pandemic era, many businesses have been seen to make advancements in the flexible working arena but, in most cases, it isn’t enough.

"Having to work ten hours straight to compress your week into four days isn’t flexible and being able to take a longer lunch break and then rush back to the office isn’t flexible.

"Genuine flexibility, for me, is binning the 9-5. Genuine flexibility is understanding we all have commitments to work around. Genuine flexibility is recognising we all work best at different times, in different environments.

"Actively working when focused and motivated not only benefits our team, but ensures they bring their very best selves to clients and deliver the very highest standards of work, as opposed to being chained to the desk, slogging through, clock-watching.

"In our latest recruitment venture, we’re hopeful that our genuine flexibility will assist us in attracting the very best candidate.

"We encourage a positive life, work balance – in that order – so being at your desk 9-5 isn’t a must for us. But, displaying passion, aligning with our values, and working incredibly hard is essential.