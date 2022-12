Love2Stay have a special Christmas Trail

Love2Stay, Shrewsbury, has set up an eco-friendly Twilight Trail, which runs until December 23.

Love2Stay's 400m trim trail has been transformed and awash with colour and light to offer families a truly magical Christmas adventure.

"The Twilight Trail is something that anyone can come and enjoy," said Jodie Betton, of Love2Stay.

We have also taken care to make it energy-saving, which is really important in the current climate.

"So it is powered by our bio-mass unit and uses LED lights. We use IBC tanks as well which go back to Morris Lubricants, who we hired them off and can be reused in the future.

Love2Stay have a special Christmas Trail

"So we are recycling and we are also using old lights, which were essentially going to go to the scrap heap but we have given them a second life. The trail is something we are very proud of and it is a really magical experience.

"We have bauble making down there, reindeer food, there's a photo board, a pop up cafe with mulled wine and hot chocolate and we have marshmallow toasting. It's really good down there and it has already been majorly popular.

She added: "We just want to make Christmas magical for everyone and for them to have a full festive day out and create memories with their families."

As well as the Twilight Trail, which is open from 5pm-8pm daily, visitors can enjoy a selection of freshly made sandwiches, savouries, homemade scones and sweet treats at Love Coffee Salop Leisure.

A Christmas Afternoon Tea is available from 12.30pm-3.30pm daily.

Families can visit Santa in his magical grotto. It costs £12 and all children will receive a gift to take home.

Accompanying adults must purchase a ticket and will receive a hot drink and festive treat.

Love2Stay have a special Christmas Trail

Tea with Santa is also being held until December 23, with freshly made pizza and a drink. An adult is required to accompany children and will need to purchase a ticket. The cost is £15 per person.

And there's also a Christmas Craft Workshop on December 20 and 22, where families can enjoy making Christmas crackers and cards, decorating biscuits and creating a wooden Christmas hanging decoration.