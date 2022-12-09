Businesses link up for success in booming glamping market in Shropshire

Salop Leisure Innovative Solutions’ project manager Samantha Stubbs with one of the shepherds huts.

Salop Leisure Innovative Solutions, the special projects division of the Shrewsbury-based business, has teamed up with Gareth Rowlands, who manufactures the shepherds huts in Rhayader, to fill a gap in the market for innovative glamping accommodation.

The two businesses promoted the shepherds huts, which can be used for tourism accommodation, garden offices or garden rooms, at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth Wells and they have been very well received.

Salop Leisure’s Innovative Solutions division, headed up by project manager Samantha Stubbs, aims to work with partner companies to maximise the retail opportunities presented by the booming demand for staycation holidays.

The timber or corrugated metal clad shepherds hut, which comes in a range of sizes, has been designed to offer a variety of accommodation options, with quality and comfort in mind. Each hut is handcrafted using quality materials to achieve a beautiful, authentic look.

The hut has a cosy double bed with storage, a panoramic window, a compact galley kitchen with built-in appliances, a breakfast bar with a feature window and shower room.

Salop Leisure also sells the Swift S-Pod 6 and a range of glamping accommodation manufactured by Lowfield Leisure in Marton, near Shrewsbury.