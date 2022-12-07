Apprenticeships are vital as Shropshire companies battle serious recruitment misery

Annabel Hemingbrough, who is working at Telford-based Purple Frog Systems

The county’s chamber of commerce has warned that the serious recruitment struggles facing local businesses have created a ‘dangerous ticking timebomb’ for the economy.

But Beckie Bosworth, Telford College's head of employer engagement, said: “Companies across all sectors say they are struggling to attract candidates for a diverse range of positions.

“They are either getting no applications at all, or attracting people who lack the required skillsets.

“The beauty of an apprenticeship is that you can mould a candidate to your company’s specific requirements – and from their point of view, they will earn and learn at the same time.”

And apprenticeships offer a pathway into permanent jobs and promotions.

Annabel Hemingbrough has already become marketing and customer service manager at Telford-based Purple Frog Systems after impressing on her apprenticeship.

She spent around 18 months as a business administration apprentice with the data analytics company, before passing her exams with across-the-board distinctions.

She was praised by her employers for her mature working attitude and described as a ‘thoughtful and proactive worker always looking for ways to improve’.

Another local employer which is a long-time champion of apprenticeships, working with Telford College, is former Shropshire Company of the Year winner Dodd Group.

Based in Telford, it employs more than 900 people and has built a strong reputation within the building services sector for electrical and mechanical design, installation and maintenance services.

The business has a successful track record of working with apprentices in electrical and IT, but is now extending the offer into administration.

Marie-Anne Clayton, the company’s head of HR, said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming new fresh talent and enabling them to grow, learn and develop.

“Apprentices are encouraged to be a full part of the team and be proactive and contribute to decision-making.”

Beckie added: “Apprenticeships are real jobs. For the apprentice, it’s a chance to gain valuable qualifications, alongside real-world work experience. For the employer, it’s an opportunity to grow your own talent, shaped to your specific needs.

“Apprenticeships have evolved and expanded significantly in recent years – these days it’s possible to do an apprenticeship in pretty much anything, at any age.”