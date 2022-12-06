Shropshire firm's employees honoured at Shrewsbury Town FC event

Award winners Victoria Ward, Andy Pagett and Corrie Ellis

Knockin based Pave Aways handed out several accolades at its annual staff Christmas party at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on December 2.

Trainee of the year went to quantity surveyor Victoria Ward with accounts and payroll officer Corrie Ellis winning employee of the year.

Colleague of the year, which was voted for by staff, was awarded to site manager Andy Pagett.

The Neil Holding award, which is given in memory of the firm’s former quality manager who died after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and recognises an employee who goes above and beyond their role, went to site manager Ant Hughes.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “As ever, it was an incredibly hard job to single out just a few members of our team but Victoria, Corrie and Ant all deserve recognition for their continuing efforts to do their very best for Pave Aways.

“Andy is a valued member of our team and I’m delighted that his dedication and support for his colleagues has been publicly acknowledged. The annual party and awards is always a highlight and the chance for us to thank everyone for their hard work as well as raise funds for our charity partner of the year.”