Harlech Foodservice Director Mark Lawton, left, and Toby Foskett with a schools shipment including Radnor Hills water, Dragon cheese from South Caernarfon Creameries and Llaeth y Llan yoghurt. Picture: Mandy Jones

Still, sparkling and flavoured water from the Radnor Hills company, based at Heartsease Farm, near Knighton, is on the menu provided by leading Welsh food wholesaler Harlech Foodservice.

It is part of Harlech’s policy of championing Welsh produce, reducing food miles and making the most of the Welsh pound to boost the economy and since April 1 they have provided over three million nutritious school dinners to primary and secondary schools.

It means Radnor Hills bottles join products from Jones Village Bakery, Edwards the Welsh Butcher, South Caernarfon Creameries, Llaeth y Llan Village Dairy and Harlech’s own Bwydlyn Butchery.

Radnor Hills Marketing Manager Chris Butler said: “We have supplied schools with healthy soft drinks for over 15 years, on average over 70 million Radnor school products are enjoyed by students nationwide.

"We’re delighted that through our partnership with Harlech Foodservice we are now reaching more new customers and our shared commitment to the environment is important to us.

“As a result of this we believe that we have a responsibility to be as sustainable as we can, whether this be our commitment to our zero to landfill status, our ISO14001 environmental management accreditation or promoting and supporting a circular economy.

“All of our products are 100 per cent recyclable, and our bottles also use 30 per cent recycled plastic. Alongside our sustainability goals we have also partnered our school ranges with the Anti Bullying Alliance who share our ambition to eradicate bullying, while also raising awareness of the support students can receive if they are being bullied. We do this through our social channel for students on Instagram, Radnor FAM.”

Harlech’s growth in the education sector comes at a time when the Welsh Government have announced they are rolling out free school meals to all of Wales’ approximately 272,000 primary school pupils by 2024.

The initiative has come about thanks to a deal between Plaid Cymru and the Labour Welsh government. They say the policy will be extended to around 6,000 nursery-age children

Harlech Commercial Director Mark Lawton said: “It’s very encouraging for us and for our policy of trying to use Welsh food producers whenever possible.