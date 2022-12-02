Work under way on next phase of Newport technology park

Ni.PARK Site Manager, Dave Fletcher with Catherine Hawksworth, and Steve Flavell

Work is under way on three 10,000 sq ft units at Ni.PARK in Newport, which will form the second phase of Telford & Wrekin Council’s plan for the site.

Contractor Morris Property, which completed phase one of the development in October 2021, were commissioned to undertake the eight-month build following a competitive tender.

Phase two will deliver three larger units, suitable for companies with a focus on supporting the fast-growing agri-tech sector.

The milestone was marked with a sod cutting ceremony attended by Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, the council’s Senior Surveyor Catherine Hawksworth and Morris Property’s Construction Manager Steve Flavell.

Ni.PARK is a key element in the Newport Innovation and Enterprise Package which delivered the supporting infrastructure package funded jointly funded by Telford & Wrekin Council, the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and Homes England.

The first phase of development delivered a range of smaller industrial units funded by Telford and Wrekin Council.

Councillor Lee Carter said: “Ni.PARK is a growing community for agri-tech businesses, as well as those supporting the agriculture sector with their products and services and the take-up of units has been excellent.

“Ni.PARK is an extremely well regarded site which is attracting high profile businesses from across the region and around the world who see it as a place to maximise their potential in a prime location.

“We are looking forward to seeing Phase 2 get underway and further new larger units being built which strengthen the site’s reputation as an agri-tech business centre of excellence.”

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property added: “We are excited to be able to start work on Phase 2 of Ni.PARK, which is the next step in establishing Newport as a centre for high efficiency agriculture.”

Richard Bailey, Development Manager at Homes England, said: “It is great to see how the Telford Land Deal is enabling this important next phase at Ni.PARK which brings new investment into the area and create additional job opportunities.

“Homes England is delighted to be working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and Morris Property.”

Sonia Roberts, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, said the development played a key part in the LEP’s strategy of creating a high-skilled, high-paid economy across the Marches.

Sonia said: “The Marches is a national leader in the agri-tech sector and playing a crucial role in developing the country’s food security and safeguarding production for years to come.

“We have countless companies in the region who are at the forefront of developing the agri technologies of the future and it is vital that we create the infrastructure to nurture them so that the Marches economy as a whole benefits from their inspiring work.