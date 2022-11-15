Notification Settings

Shropshire Festivals’ founder crowned game changer at national awards

By John Corser

The British Chambers of Commerce have crowned Shropshire Festivals’ founder and creative director, Beth Heath, the game changer entrepreneur of the year.

Beth Heath
She outshone hundreds of nominees to win the award at the 2022 Chamber Business Awards, sponsored by Meta. Shropshire Chamber of Commerce nominated Beth for the accolade.

Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Huge congratulations to Beth Heath at Shropshire Festivals, one of just eight national winners of our Chamber Business Awards 2022. You have transformed your idea in to a successful, sustainable business by understanding your market’s key challenges, customers and competitive landscape.”

Beth is the brains behind several top Shropshire events, including Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest, Shropshire Tasty Trail, and Shropshire Kids Festival. Her annual events collectively attract around 90,000 visitors to the region annually.

“It is an absolute honour to receive the Game Changer award and to have my work recognised by such a prestigious national institution,” she said. “I’m particularly proud to be called a ‘game changer’ as I’ve never been content with the status quo and I’m always looking for ways to make what we do that little bit cooler, more engaging and above all, fun.

“As a business we have worked really hard over the last few years pivoting to stay viable through challenging times in the events sector. Thank you so much to the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce for nominating me, and their ongoing support, I’m absolutely over the moon. It’s given me a boost of motivation to make our 2023 events better than ever before.”

To find out more about Shropshire Festivals visit www.shropshirefestivals.co.uk

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

