Chirk company installs 2,000 solar panels to help net zero bid

By Matthew PanterPublished:

More than 2,000 solar panels have been installed at a factory in North Wales as part of a company's commitment to becoming a Net Zero business.

The new solar panels

Archwood Group, a manufacturer of timber products, has made the move at its factory in Chirk with the aim of reducing carbon emissions and further the business’ plans to switch to 100% renewable energy.

Lee Burford, Director of Operations at Archwood Group, said: “By installing solar power, we will be able to fully monitor the panels generation and efficiency to ensure the system is delivering the intended results year on year.

"This just shows how renewable technologies represent value for money over conventional fossil fuels and why investing in the green transition is worth every penny.”

It follows Archwood Group’s appointment of its internal Environmental Action Group and recent announcement in joining the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign, whereby the business has committed to achieve Net Zero by no later than 2050.

The solar panels will generate 40% of the factory’s total energy requirements, which is enough to power 250 homes annually and provide an annual saving of 175 tonnes of C02e.

Josh Burbidge, Manager Director of Archwood Group, added: “Whilst mitigating energy costs is important for all business’ right now, our focus still remains on our goals to achieve Net Zero by no later than 2050 to help reduce climate change and our environmental impact on the planet.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

