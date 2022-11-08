Green talk leads to green action

New Windsor House

Balfours has invested in green energy, putting into practice recommendations frequently given to clients.

The energy efficiency refurbishment is at the company’s head office of 10 years, New Windsor House at Oxon Business Park near Shrewsbury.

Business manager, Craig Varley, said: “The offices suit our business very well, it provides more than 10,000 feet square internal space and is ideally situated on the edge of town with excellent road links and ample parking. As a result we purchased the site in 2020.

“You could call this phase two; updating the 25-year-old building to provide us with the latest green solutions. That has included solar panels on the south/southwest roof. All windows and doors have been replaced with the latest glazing technology, keeping heat in and cold out.

“We have benefitted from Shropshire Council’s BEEP grant switching all fluorescent lighting to LED panels which are 75 per cent more efficient. Plans are also in the pipeline to install half a dozen EV car charging bays in the car park,” he said.

Half of Balfours 80 staff work out of New Windsor House and the majority have been pleased to return to the office post-Covid. The refurbishment has provided bright light offices which are more energy-efficient. S

“Without doubt green efficiency is the direction of travel, particularly with the latest energy price hikes. The beauty of the PV is that our staff are in during daylight hours and therefore much of our energy usage is for free. Furthermore, as property professionals it is right that we should walk the walk and talk the talk.