Management board moves announced at mfg Solicitors

Andrew Davies

The law firm, which has offices across Worcestershire, Shropshire and in Birmingham, has appointed experienced conveyancing partner Andrew Davies to the role of managing director.

Mr Davies, who has been with the firm and its predecessors since 2003, takes over from partner Suzanne Lee who held the role for 10 years _ during which time she oversaw an impressive growth period with mfg expanding through a variety of acquisitions, mergers, and a move into the Birmingham market.

An expert in all property-related matters, Mr Davies has sat on the firm's board for five years as IT partner and its data protection officer. As part of his newly expanded role, he will move from mfg's Telford office to its headquarters in Kidderminster.

The boardroom moves will also see Suzanne Lee taking over the role of chair for the coming year. She will succeed widely respected solicitor and senior partner, Maynard Burton, who steps down from the board after acting as chairman for 17 years, and a management board member since the 1990s.

A well-known figure, especially across Kidderminster and the wider Wyre Forest, Mr Burton is credited as being one of the key architects in the firm’s success story. He will continue as a partner in the Kidderminster office serving the firm’s broad base of commercial property clients.

Andrew Davies said: "I will shortly be marking 20 years with mfg Solicitors so it's an extremely proud moment for me to take on the role of managing director and build on the success Suzanne and the rest of the board have delivered over the past decade.

"That success is also largely down to Maynard who for so many years has been a driving force, figurehead and inspiration to so many. The service and commitment he has given on the board and across the firm is immeasurable.

"Overall, we have grown in so many ways over recent years but I see my role as ensuring our employees understand our vision, what our next phase of growth looks like, and making sure they feel empowered to be the best.

"As a firm, we have coped tremendously with the past two years during the pandemic and see a wide number of growth opportunities locally, regionally and nationally. It's my expectation to continue that growth.

"More generally, it's an exciting time for us with the legal industry at the front and centre of so many matters commercially and for private individuals too. To play a leading role at a firm which has a first-class reputation across all sectors is something really special.”