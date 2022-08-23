National grain trading company arrives in Shropshire

Cefetra's Joel Wade and Anne Davies

This is the seventh Cefetra office to open outside of its Scottish headquarters and one which it sees as a significant milestone.

Simon Wilcox, farm grain origination manager, said: “With Shropshire being a strong arable crop growing area in the West, near where we have a number of important feed customers, it presents us with a great opportunity to develop a strategy for this region – the first step being the opening of this new office and establishing a strong presence in the region.”

Locally based Joel Wade and Anne Davies have been appointed to head up the new office which is located in Combermere near Whitchurch. The company intends to add additional farm buyers to the team in due course.

Joel comments: “Shropshire has a wealth of good and strong arable areas and we’re looking forward to getting to know our local farmers and even setting up our own networking events in due course.”