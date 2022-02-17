Restaurant group invests £200k in training

Chris Morgan is the new group learning and development manager for Parogon

Parogon Group, founded in 2007 and based in Staffordshire, has venues across Staffordshire, Cheshire and Shropshire including The Seven Stars at Brocton, near Stafford; The Wayfarer at Stone and The Redhouse, Lilleshall.

Over the next three years Parogon has committed to investing in its staff training through considered hires and by signing up to a new training provider that allows the organisation to offer extensive e-learning.

Iain Crosby, Parogon Group’s head of operations, said: “Technology has a key part to play in the evolution of the Parogon Group, ensuring that we offer the best customer experience time and time again. As such, it was important to us to create the same positive experience for our staff throughout their training and development.

“This new platform encourages a combination of practical in-house training as well as vital online learning. It also allows us to track the training progress of every venue and individual through a central hub which, with over 500 team members, is vital.”

In addition to new hires in the roles of front of house skills trainer and back of house skills trainer, Chris Morgan has recently taken on the role of group learning and development manager for Parogon.

He has 12 years’ experience in the leisure and hospitality industry and said: “Having already worked for the organisation for a number of years, I know how team-focused and forward-thinking the Parogon Group is, so I’m delighted to be playing a key part in helping team members across the business to develop their skills.”

Mr Crosby added: “As the Parogon Group continues to expand and our workforce grows, Chris’s role is a much-needed addition to the company. His passion for developing and training people will be vital as he evolves our training culture across the whole business.