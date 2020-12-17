Telford bakery offering apprenticeships through Ladder for Shropshire

Flower & White's first apprentice Liam Jones

Telford-based Flower & White is the latest business to support the campaign to help get people on the career ladder.

The apprenticeships will be delivered by Telford College and will be supporting the business in an operations and analytics role, and within the warehouse and packing environment.

Family-run Flower & White is an innovator of low calorie meringue products which was founded in Shropshire by husband and wife duo Brian and Leanne Crowther.

It has offered apprenticeships for many years with the aim to introduce new talent and energy into its team. Positions have been offered in all areas of the company, including the bakery, finance and analytics.

“Our aim is to inspire positivity in everyone we meet and with young people being so badly impacted this year – this mission has never been more important,” the couple said.

“Of all the apprentices to join Flower & White, Liam Jones was the very first, having joined the business in the early days. Starting his apprenticeship in the packing department of Flower & White, he has since progressed gaining more responsibilities and now overseeing a team of bakers in production.

“By nurturing our members of staff from a young age, we are able to discover where their strengths and skills lie, often adapting the role and helping to develop them into an invaluable member of the team.

"We are delighted to take on their next apprentices and are very happy to be working in partnership with Ladder for Shropshire to create these great opportunities for local young people.