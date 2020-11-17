£100m property milestone provides a perfect birthday present for Berriman Eaton’s lettings business

Sophie Guest. Andy Roberts and and Tyler Elston

Berriman Eaton, which has offices in Tettenhall, Wombourne and Bridgnorth, launched its dedicated lettings service 15 years ago and has seen rapid growth in recent years thanks to its focus on marketing, local knowledge and personal service.

It now manages more than 320 different properties across the region, ranging from studio flats to country estates, and has recorded a 15 per cent increase in appointments since the end of the first lockdown.

A new apprentice has been recruited to support the four-strong team and help with long-term relationships with investors, business executives looking for short-term rentals and high-profile sportsmen and sportswomen.

“We’ve grown from about 40 properties in 2006 to being responsible for a £100million-strong portfolio, a great way to celebrate 15 years of Berriman Eaton,” explained Andy Roberts, managing director of Berriman Eaton and the driving force behind this side of the business.

“Our main role is to manage properties for landlords, ranging from sourcing tenants and agreeing the marketing mix, to overseeing all 150 pieces of legislation and an ongoing management service to include collecting payments, repairs and maintenance.”

He continued: “The key driver behind our growth is an understanding of the property market in Wolverhampton, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire and ensuring both the tenant and the owner receive a service that takes the stress out of the whole process.

“We are now one of the largest operators in the area and are always looking to build on this platform by seeking more properties going forward.”

The last 18 months have been a very difficult time for the lettings sector, with the 2019 tenant fee ban, constantly changing legislation and multiple issues created by an unexpected pandemic.

Berriman Eaton, with the backing of its very successful estate agent business and owners Nick Berriman and Caroline Eaton, has overcome all of these challenges to post impressive growth and maximise an increase in demand for renting.

“Purchasing habits have changed dramatically in the last 15 years and the stigma of letting has shifted,” added Mr Roberts.

“Easier flexibility and freedom to move if your circumstances change for work or personal reasons and no maintenance costs attached with owning a property are big draws. Renting can also help you live in more sought-after locations than buying does, as you don’t have to find the substantial deposit associated with a purchase.”