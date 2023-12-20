More than 300 entries for Shrewsbury Christmas Poultry Auction

Auctioneers Halls’ annual Christmas Poultry Auction at Shrewsbury Auction Centre attracts suppliers and buyers from across Shropshire and bordering counties.

The dressed poultry auction begins between 12.15pm with 300 turkeys, 10 ducks and six geese entered. The auction centre’s gates open from 7am and all entries must be on site and booked in by 11am.

Prior to the poultry auction, a special 50-lot Christmas sale of toy tractors, collectables and memorabilia that belonged to the late Alf Smith of Eaton Constantine, near Shrewsbury will be sold at around 12 noon.

The auction will be held live online on Marteye at https://halls.marteye.ie/