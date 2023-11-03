Shropshire leisure company launches prize Christmas draw

Salop Leisure, which has its headquarters at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, will be taking on the Santa Claus role on December 18 when it announces the winner of a bumper £2,000 draw prize.

Comprising High Street shopping vouchers, the prize will potentially cover all the winner’s Christmas gifts and possibly some bargains in the New Year sales.

To have a chance of winning the dream Christmas prize, all customers need to do is spend over £5 at Salop Leisure or the company’s Love Coffee café and restaurant, Love Plants specialist plants store or Love2Stay touring caravan and glamping resort located next door, between November 1 and December 18.

Each customer will then be given an entry ticket to fill in and place in a large Christmas box at Salop Leisure.

The company will be providing lots of chances to enter the draw during this year’s Christmas Adventure at the Love2Stay resort where Santa’s Grotto and a Twilight Trail will be located from November 25.

Love Coffee will offering a Christmas themed afternoon tea from November 20, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Love Plants will also be showing and teaching customers how to make their own fabulous Christmas wreath for their home or as a gift.

The fun course costs £30 and will be held on December 2 from 12pm till 2pm. Book a place at https://linktr.ee/loveplantsshrewsbury .

“One lucky customer can look forward to enjoying Christmas on us this year,” said Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager. “Because the cost of living crisis is impacting most people, we wanted to do something special this year to ease the financial burden of Christmas and came up with idea of the fantastic prize.

“Every customer who spends £5 or more will have the opportunity to enter the draw and we can’t wait to reveal the winner.

"It’s going to be a Christmas to remember for one of our customers."