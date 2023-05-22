Brosley estate agents provides sponsorship boost to back amateur boxer

Patrick and Jake

And now Patrick Smitheman, long-serving managing director of Harwood The Estate Agents in Broseley, has pledged support to boxer Jake Wright.

Patrick is sponsoring the 30-year-old amateur middleweight’s forthcoming bout against a boxer from Leicester at The Venue, Dudley, on July 8.

The winner of the semi-professional, unlicenced bout, will receive the BCWCB English Middleweight belt which Jake hopes to display at Patrick’s Broseley office immediately after winning the contest.

Patrick is sponsoring the boxer to the tune of £300 which will significantly contribute towards Jake’s training fees and nutrition.

“I have rented property from Patrick and asked him if he would be interested in sponsoring this fight to keep it local to Broseley,” Jake said. “I am massively grateful to Harwood’s and very appreciative of Patrick’s generosity. I am using this contest to encourage youngsters to get into a boxing gym.

“It is the best way in my opinion to instil discipline into kids where there is a lack of structure in their lives.

“They don’t have to be on the streets and in my opinion a boxing gym, where they can train two or three times a week, is the ideal opportunity for kids to improve their fitness and structure. They can better themselves and at the same time make the world a better place.”

In recent years Patrick has supported Wellington Boxing Academy and is very committed to helping the local boxing community.

He said: “For me the academy has been tremendously rewarding.

"I can see so many benefits from the support I have been privileged to give.

"This is such a tremendously healthy and inspiring community project because it is helping to eliminate potential trouble – and providing something positive for these youngsters to enjoy and fulfil.”