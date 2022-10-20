Workshop to help improve wellbeing in the workplace

The Midlands branch of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association is holding an online wellbeing workshop for its members from across the region on Tuesday, November 1.

It comes at a time when every single working day in the UK sees two construction workers taking their own life – according to the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity.

The session will be delivered by national performance coach Gail Biddulph and will look at the practicalities of how employees’ wellbeing – both at home and at work – impacts them as individuals and the business as a whole.

It will also look at ways of keeping people happy and motivated as well as how to spot tell-tale signs of wellbeing issues and if any interventions are needed. There will also be a focus on bosses too and how they can avoid burn-out.

The workshop is part of CECA Midlands’ drive to help improve wellbeing in the industry and to keep the conversation about health and wellbeing high on the agenda.

CECA Midlands continually aims to raise the awareness of mental health having delivered Mental Health First Aid training to over 35 individuals in the last 12 months with more courses to follow in the new year. The organisation is also a supporter of the charity Mates In Mind, which provides clear information to employers on the support and guidance available on mental health and wellbeing.

Lorraine Gregory, the regional director of CECA Midlands, said: “Mental health and wellbeing is a topic that is in sharp focus and it’s vitally important that we do all we can with businesses and individuals to ensure they have all of the tools and support available.

“We recognise that it is an even more acute issue for our industry, and we are working with all of our members to help address that and help find solutions that will, ultimately, save lives.

“We are proud to continue this journey through our new wellbeing workshops, providing short sessions to give practical advice and tips to businesses to continue in their good work within this important area.”