Home safety specialist Aico to take part in Business Growth Roadshow

Aico's Oswestry headquarters

Running until Tuesday, November 29, these event are free to attend and will take place in Oswestry, Ludlow, Whitchurch, Telford, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury.

Designed to share best practice amongst Shropshire’s business community, Aico will be discussing how its company culture and values, created by its colleagues, are the driving force behind its multi-million pound growth, as well as the valuable lessons it has learnt along the way.

Neal Hooper, managing director of Aico, said: “The idea of this roadshow is to provide businesses with a range of short, sharp, thought-provoking presentations designed to help them to be the best that they can be. We have put systems and policies in place here at Aico which are hugely successful, helping us to grow rapidly and win a number of awards – and we want to share these ideas to show other Shropshire businesses they can do the same.”

Neal will share how Aico began its development journey and how all colleagues have embraced the ‘Lencioni model’.

Neal added: “His philosophies, based around his best-selling book The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, explore the benefits of teamwork and the importance of getting your organisational politics right.”

Other sessions during the event will see Aico colleagues share insights into results and changes throughout their journey, as well the importance of corporate social responsibility and how it has contributed to community spirit throughout the workforce.

Lily Ellis, community liaison at Aico, will be a speaker at the events and said: “Aico are so excited to be getting involved with the Business Growth Roadshow with the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, bringing together businesses from across the county to all learn from one another. I am proud to be part of a business with such strong culture and values, which we will share at these shows, explaining Aico’s journey and where we are now.

"A huge part of our culture is centred around corporate social responsibility, which we will discuss in detail. We hope you can join us, and all the other speakers, at one of these fantastic shows this year.”

The event will also see panel debates and discussions from other business experts of the Shropshire community, including finance, recruitment, international trade and skills.

Rachel Owen, director at the Shropshire Chamber, said: "We are looking forward to taking this different kind of business event to all corners of the county.”

The events will be held in the mornings, afternoons and evenings in order to accommodate people’s various working patterns.

The first event took place at Aico’s headquarters in Oswestry at 6pm on Monday, October 3.

This will be followed by an 8am session in Ludlow at the town’s brewery on Friday, October 14, moving to Whitchurch on Wednesday, October 26, beginning at 12pm at Station AI.

November’s events will commence at Telford’s Hadley Park House Hotel on Wednesday, November 2 at 6pm. The roadshow will then travel to Bridgnorth on Monday, November 14 with the event starting at 12pm, and conclude at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Tuesday, November 29 at 8am.

Each event is due to last 90 minutes, with extra time allocated for complimentary refreshments and networking opportunities.