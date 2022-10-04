Businesses invited to the networking event with a difference

Taking place on Wednesday, October 12 at the trust’s cafe and restaurant the Furnace Kitchen in Coalbrookdale, the event will give businesses the opportunity to connect and network with others in the area.

Starting at 8am, with introductions, networking and breakfast, the trust will be welcoming guest speaker Sophie Power, senior account manager at Shropshire-based PR agency ROUS+.

With a global reach, ROUS+ works with clients across a whole spectrum of industries, including The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust. Sophie will be speaking about the agency’s work with the trust and how to develop your brand’s identity and messaging.

As the UK grapples with an economic downturn, Sophie will also discuss the importance of PR in challenging times and why keeping in touch with your audience is more vital now than ever.

Event organiser Adam Siviter, fundraising manager at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We’re delighted to welcome this month's guest speaker Sophie Power who will be sharing her fascinating insights into the importance of developing consistent messaging for your brand as well as why PR can be a vital tool to maintain your reputation in challenging times.

“As well as offering brilliant networking opportunities for businesses, the Business Bridge events also give businesses the opportunity to give back as proceeds raised through ticket sales go straight back into the Trust’s ongoing heritage conservation and education projects.

"This funding is vital to ensure that we can preserve our ten museums, 36 listed buildings and numerous historic monuments across the Ironbridge Gorge for future generations.”

Tickets are priced at £7 per person, which includes a bacon bap (vegetarian/vegan options are available) and a range of hot drinks. For more information, or to book your place, contact the fundraising team at fundraising.manager@ironbridge.org.uk.