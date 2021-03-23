Specialist enterprise programme to launch in Shropshire

NatWest has teamed up with the Marches Growth Hub, to deliver the bank’s Business Builder programme across to businesses in both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Business Builder has been developed and tailored to support businesses and entrepreneurs at all stages whether they are just starting out or already established.

The programme is free and participants don’t have to be a NatWest customer to join. Business Builder includes a portal which hosts modular content of bitesize, self-lead modules which cover the three main pillars of business support: growth, mindset and financial support. It also includes access to a Facebook group with more than 5,000 members to share skills and experiences with.

Over the coming months, NatWest and the Marches Growth Hub will be offering a series 10 Business Builder workshops.

Josh Winfield, regional ecosystem manager at NatWest, said: “We are thrilled to be working in collaboration with Marches Growth Hub to bring our Business Builder programme to the Shropshire region which already has a diverse and thriving business ecosystem. We know that by working in collaboration with local business support organisations, we can play an important part in supporting local economies and deliver on our bank-wide commitment to supporting 35,000 businesses to start up this year.

"We strongly urge those starting or developing their businesses to register and sign up.”

Dave Courteen, Marches Growth Hub chair, welcomed the support.