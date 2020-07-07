Menu

Recharging the West Midlands event

By John Corser | Business events | Published:

The West Midlands Growth Company is holding an online event about recharging the region's economy and planning for recovery.

The road to recovery is supported by a new £3.2 billion investment plan, which highlights the key sectors and funding that will help to kickstart the region’s economy.

Taking part on July 14 will be Matthew Hammond, chairman of West Midlands Growth Company; West Midlands Mayor Andy Street; Councillor Ian Brookfield, West Midlands Combined Authority portfolio holder for economy and innovation and leader of Wolverhampton Council; Deborah Cadman, WMCA chief executive and Neil Rami, WMGC chief executive.

The event will be hosted by WMGC vice-chairman Liz McKenzie.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions during a panel discussion between 9.30am 10.30am, followed by virtual networking until 11am.

To register visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/recharging-the-west-midlands-economy-planning-for-our-recovery-registration-111150702744

