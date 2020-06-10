Chambers chiefs uniting for crisis event

Corin Crane, of the Black Country Chamber, will be joined for the event on June 25 at 10am by Sara Williams, Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce; Louise Bennett, Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce; Sharon Smith, Hereford and Worcester Chamber of Commerce; Paul Faulkner, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce and Richard Sheehan from Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

The chief executives, who’s leading business support organisations collectively support thousands of businesses, employing well over a million people across the centre of the country, have worked tirelessly throughout the Coronavirus crisis to support their members and regional businesses. This event will help highlight their work so far and provide and insight into their plans going forward.

Over the months of crisis, and weeks of lockdown, the chamber leaders and their teams have worked hand in hand with the British Chambers and Government to advocate for pro-business policies to help companies and the economy survive.

The effectiveness of their advocacy, for the issues businesses face during these uncertain times, has led to funding for employee retention, the extension of the furlough scheme, which is helping to safeguard millions of jobs and provide flexibility for employers, the introduction of the three-month suspension of VAT payments, income support for the self-employed, support for start-ups, SME’s, high growth companies and apprenticeships and the protection for commercial tenants.

“There has never been a more important time for businesses to connect with political influencers, decision makers and leaders,” said Mr Crane.

“The work of chambers, to lobby on behalf of our members and offer vital business support, is more important than ever now as we face the biggest economic downturn this country has ever experienced.

“Our work to champion the issues our members face, to lobby legislators, to give our members a stronger voice at national and international levels and to play our part in rebuilding business and the economy is vital.

“Chamber of commerce are at the very heart of their local business community, our own Chamber here in the Black Country is almost 200 years old, and we strongly believe that business is done better together.”

The Chamber of Commerce hour-long event will bring together chamber members from across the Midlands as the region operates through the Covid-19 emergency and begins to explore ‘what next’ for businesses, the various sectors and the regional economy, whilst businesses begin to recover, restart and rebuild.

The event is open to both chamber members and non-members with non-members advised to register as a digital user via the website.

To register visit https://www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/25062020/in-conversation-with-the-chamber-chief-executives/