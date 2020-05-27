Menu

Legal and finance webinar

By John Corser | Business events | Published:

A legal and finance webinar is being held for manufacturers on June 4 by Training & Manufacturing Group.

An employment law expert from TMG technical partners FBC Manby Bowdler is taking part in the event running from 2 pm and will provide practical advice and guidance on key Covid-19 topics.

Richard Jenkins, area director for the Black Country, Shropshire and South Staffordshire for Lloyds Bank will discuss government financial support and how to access resources.

To register visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItcOGgpz0qE9fT9D_LzB_EkbnBe8g1JuA9

